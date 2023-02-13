English
    Sarda Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 908.04 crore, down 9.07% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 908.04 crore in December 2022 down 9.07% from Rs. 998.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.36 crore in December 2022 down 21.97% from Rs. 167.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.01 crore in December 2022 down 22.45% from Rs. 308.19 crore in December 2021.

    Sarda Energy and Minerals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations908.04966.54998.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations908.04966.54998.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials648.89378.25518.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.0481.0850.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-136.3754.04-18.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.2832.6326.35
    Depreciation45.0044.4738.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses131.69139.45101.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.51236.62282.14
    Other Income43.5021.23-12.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax194.01257.85269.37
    Interest32.9432.0644.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax161.07225.79224.80
    Exceptional Items-----3.11
    P/L Before Tax161.07225.79221.69
    Tax30.3541.4852.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities130.72184.31169.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period130.72184.31169.14
    Minority Interest0.15-5.09-1.61
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.511.49-0.47
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates130.36180.71167.06
    Equity Share Capital35.2435.2436.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.9951.2846.34
    Diluted EPS36.9951.2846.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.9951.2846.34
    Diluted EPS36.9951.2846.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited