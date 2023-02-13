Sarda Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 908.04 crore, down 9.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 908.04 crore in December 2022 down 9.07% from Rs. 998.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.36 crore in December 2022 down 21.97% from Rs. 167.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.01 crore in December 2022 down 22.45% from Rs. 308.19 crore in December 2021.

Sarda Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 36.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 46.34 in December 2021.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 1,119.25 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.53% returns over the last 6 months and 24.62% over the last 12 months.