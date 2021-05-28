Sanghvi Movers Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 81.27 crore, up 7.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.27 crore in March 2021 up 7.22% from Rs. 75.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2021 up 613.14% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.63 crore in March 2021 up 42.23% from Rs. 34.19 crore in March 2020.

Sanghvi Movers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2020.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 168.10 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.93% returns over the last 6 months and 218.98% over the last 12 months.