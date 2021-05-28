MARKET NEWS

Sanghvi Movers Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 81.27 crore, up 7.22% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghvi Movers are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.27 crore in March 2021 up 7.22% from Rs. 75.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2021 up 613.14% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.63 crore in March 2021 up 42.23% from Rs. 34.19 crore in March 2020.

Sanghvi Movers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2020.

Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 168.10 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.93% returns over the last 6 months and 218.98% over the last 12 months.

Sanghvi Movers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations81.2754.8375.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations81.2754.8375.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.266.435.01
Depreciation31.5030.9333.53
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.8937.0036.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.62-19.540.42
Other Income8.505.030.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.13-14.500.66
Interest5.176.128.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.96-20.63-8.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.96-20.63-8.25
Tax4.16-7.58-6.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.80-13.04-1.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.80-13.04-1.52
Equity Share Capital8.668.668.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.80-3.01-0.35
Diluted EPS1.80-3.01-0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.80-3.01-0.35
Diluted EPS1.80-3.01-0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #Sanghvi Movers
first published: May 28, 2021 09:55 am

