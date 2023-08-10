English
    Sangam India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 677.13 crore, down 5.07% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangam (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 677.13 crore in June 2023 down 5.07% from Rs. 713.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.19 crore in June 2023 down 72.97% from Rs. 52.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.49 crore in June 2023 down 43.28% from Rs. 97.83 crore in June 2022.

    Sangam India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.09 in June 2022.

    Sangam India shares closed at 387.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 87.32% returns over the last 6 months and 49.01% over the last 12 months.

    Sangam (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations677.13687.70713.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations677.13687.70713.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials388.35393.37425.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.156.9222.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.355.49-48.88
    Power & Fuel----79.15
    Employees Cost62.9856.6154.94
    Depreciation20.3012.8218.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses154.97154.8787.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.7357.6274.68
    Other Income2.465.744.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.1963.3679.33
    Interest13.579.5514.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.6253.8165.04
    Exceptional Items-1.66-17.73--
    P/L Before Tax19.9636.0865.04
    Tax5.772.8112.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.1933.2752.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.1933.2752.50
    Equity Share Capital50.2545.0543.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.867.5012.09
    Diluted EPS2.866.9511.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.867.5012.09
    Diluted EPS2.866.9511.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

