Sangam India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 677.13 crore, down 5.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 677.13 crore in June 2023 down 5.07% from Rs. 713.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.19 crore in June 2023 down 72.97% from Rs. 52.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.49 crore in June 2023 down 43.28% from Rs. 97.83 crore in June 2022.

Sangam India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.09 in June 2022.

Sangam India shares closed at 387.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 87.32% returns over the last 6 months and 49.01% over the last 12 months.