    Sangam India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 713.28 crore, up 73.82% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 11:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangam (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 713.28 crore in June 2022 up 73.82% from Rs. 410.36 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.50 crore in June 2022 up 297.13% from Rs. 13.22 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.83 crore in June 2022 up 91.15% from Rs. 51.18 crore in June 2021.

    Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 12.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.04 in June 2021.

    Sangam India shares closed at 266.70 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.60% returns over the last 6 months and 96.61% over the last 12 months.

    Sangam (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations713.28746.35410.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations713.28746.35410.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials425.25416.59241.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.2010.4910.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-48.88-3.88-46.76
    Power & Fuel79.1568.8149.20
    Employees Cost54.9453.2143.43
    Depreciation18.5014.9819.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses87.4493.3663.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.6892.7930.10
    Other Income4.65-0.781.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.3392.0131.89
    Interest14.2911.2311.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.0480.7820.35
    Exceptional Items---12.29--
    P/L Before Tax65.0468.4920.35
    Tax12.5414.947.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.5053.5513.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.5053.5513.22
    Equity Share Capital43.4243.4243.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0915.163.04
    Diluted EPS11.8615.083.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0915.083.04
    Diluted EPS11.8612.273.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2022 11:11 pm
