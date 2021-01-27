Samkrg Pistons Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.17 crore, up 28.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.17 crore in December 2020 up 28.95% from Rs. 59.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2020 up 22.03% from Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.54 crore in December 2020 up 8.57% from Rs. 11.55 crore in December 2019.

Samkrg Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 7.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.23 in December 2019.

Samkrg Pistons shares closed at 143.05 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.43% returns over the last 6 months and 14.76% over the last 12 months.