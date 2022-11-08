Salasar Techno Engineering Q2 net profit falls 25% to Rs 7.5 crore

Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (STEL) has posted a 25 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7.51 crore in the September quarter on account of increased expenses.
The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 10.02 crore in the July-September period of the preceding fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.
Its total income rose to Rs 258.78 crore from Rs 199.56 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Expenses also increased to Rs 248.18 crore against Rs 185.86 crore a year ago.
New Delhi-based Salasar Techno Engineering carries out engineering, designing, procurement, steel fabrication and galvanising work for telecom players.