    Safari Industries Q4 PAT seen up 155.7% YoY to Rs. 29.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    April 19, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Travel & Tourism sector. The brokerage house expects Safari Industries to report net profit at Rs. 29.9 crore up 155.7% year-on-year (down 13.4% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 54.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 297.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 193.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 49.6 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

