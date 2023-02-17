Sadbhav Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.57 crore, down 6.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.57 crore in December 2022 down 6.56% from Rs. 197.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.12 crore in December 2022 down 440.98% from Rs. 40.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.11 crore in December 2022 down 6.65% from Rs. 186.51 crore in December 2021.

Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 4.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.86% returns over the last 6 months and -66.92% over the last 12 months.