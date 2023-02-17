English
    Sadbhav Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.57 crore, down 6.56% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 184.57 crore in December 2022 down 6.56% from Rs. 197.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.12 crore in December 2022 down 440.98% from Rs. 40.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.11 crore in December 2022 down 6.65% from Rs. 186.51 crore in December 2021.

    Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 4.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.86% returns over the last 6 months and -66.92% over the last 12 months.

    Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations184.57162.86197.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations184.57162.86197.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.777.076.94
    Depreciation14.7923.6320.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.8267.4798.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.1964.6871.29
    Other Income74.1370.3194.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.32134.99165.58
    Interest227.61207.86130.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-68.30-72.8735.32
    Exceptional Items-69.94-297.74--
    P/L Before Tax-138.24-370.6035.32
    Tax-1.12-12.10-4.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-137.12-358.5040.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-137.12-358.5040.21
    Minority Interest--0.28--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-137.12-358.2240.21
    Equity Share Capital352.23352.23352.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.01-10.171.14
    Diluted EPS-4.01-10.171.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.01-10.171.14
    Diluted EPS-4.01-10.171.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:11 am