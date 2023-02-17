Sadbhav Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.57 crore, down 6.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 184.57 crore in December 2022 down 6.56% from Rs. 197.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.12 crore in December 2022 down 440.98% from Rs. 40.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.11 crore in December 2022 down 6.65% from Rs. 186.51 crore in December 2021.
Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 4.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.86% returns over the last 6 months and -66.92% over the last 12 months.
|Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|184.57
|162.86
|197.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|184.57
|162.86
|197.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.77
|7.07
|6.94
|Depreciation
|14.79
|23.63
|20.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|76.82
|67.47
|98.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|85.19
|64.68
|71.29
|Other Income
|74.13
|70.31
|94.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|159.32
|134.99
|165.58
|Interest
|227.61
|207.86
|130.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-68.30
|-72.87
|35.32
|Exceptional Items
|-69.94
|-297.74
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-138.24
|-370.60
|35.32
|Tax
|-1.12
|-12.10
|-4.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-137.12
|-358.50
|40.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-137.12
|-358.50
|40.21
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.28
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-137.12
|-358.22
|40.21
|Equity Share Capital
|352.23
|352.23
|352.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.01
|-10.17
|1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-4.01
|-10.17
|1.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.01
|-10.17
|1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-4.01
|-10.17
|1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited