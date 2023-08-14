English
    SAB Events Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 12.26% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAB Events & Governance Now Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 12.26% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 36.52% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 47.37% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    SAB Events shares closed at 3.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.82% returns over the last 6 months and -49.63% over the last 12 months.

    SAB Events & Governance Now Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.340.720.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.340.720.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.120.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.240.18
    Depreciation0.200.200.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.210.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-0.06-0.41
    Other Income0.040.090.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.300.04-0.39
    Interest0.00-0.180.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.300.21-0.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.300.21-0.47
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.300.21-0.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.300.21-0.47
    Equity Share Capital10.4810.4810.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.280.20-0.45
    Diluted EPS-0.280.20-0.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.280.20-0.45
    Diluted EPS-0.280.20-0.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 am

