S V Global Mill Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 42.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in September 2022 up 42.02% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 145.6% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 up 173.91% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 57.50 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -20.08% over the last 12 months.