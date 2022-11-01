S V Global Mill Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 42.02% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in September 2022 up 42.02% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 145.6% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 up 173.91% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.
S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.
S V Global Mill shares closed at 57.50 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -20.08% over the last 12 months.
|S V Global Mill
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.27
|0.37
|0.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.27
|0.37
|0.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.27
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.00
|1.22
|1.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.09
|-1.21
|-1.49
|Other Income
|1.33
|1.61
|0.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.40
|-0.54
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.40
|-0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.25
|0.40
|-0.54
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.25
|0.40
|-0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.25
|0.40
|-0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|9.04
|9.04
|9.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.22
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.22
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.22
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.22
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited