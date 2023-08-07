S V Global Mill Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 8.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2023 up 8.66% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 124.16% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 104.08% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 69.95 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.73% returns over the last 6 months and 32.98% over the last 12 months.