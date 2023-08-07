English
    S V Global Mill Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 8.66% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2023 up 8.66% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 124.16% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 104.08% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

    S V Global Mill shares closed at 69.95 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.73% returns over the last 6 months and 32.98% over the last 12 months.

    S V Global Mill
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.400.230.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.400.230.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.280.27
    Depreciation0.080.090.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.871.341.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.83-1.47-1.21
    Other Income0.731.101.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.380.40
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.10-0.380.40
    Exceptional Items---0.09--
    P/L Before Tax-0.10-0.470.40
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.10-0.470.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.10-0.470.40
    Equity Share Capital9.049.049.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.260.22
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.260.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.260.22
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.260.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 09:44 am

