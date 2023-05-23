English
    S V Global Mill Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore in March 2023 up 0.1% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 190.93% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 91.43% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.

    S V Global Mill shares closed at 64.78 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.34% returns over the last 6 months and 26.65% over the last 12 months.

    S V Global Mill
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.681.661.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.681.661.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.290.28
    Depreciation0.110.100.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.340.741.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.530.16
    Other Income0.040.080.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.620.97
    Interest0.01----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.620.97
    Exceptional Items-0.09---0.03
    P/L Before Tax-0.120.620.94
    Tax0.320.230.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.440.390.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.440.390.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.000.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.420.400.47
    Equity Share Capital9.049.049.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.230.220.26
    Diluted EPS-0.230.220.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.230.220.26
    Diluted EPS-0.230.220.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am