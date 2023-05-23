S V Global Mill Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore in March 2023 up 0.1% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 190.93% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 91.43% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.
S V Global Mill shares closed at 64.78 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.34% returns over the last 6 months and 26.65% over the last 12 months.
|S V Global Mill
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.68
|1.66
|1.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.68
|1.66
|1.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.29
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.10
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.34
|0.74
|1.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.53
|0.16
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.08
|0.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.62
|0.97
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.62
|0.97
|Exceptional Items
|-0.09
|--
|-0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|0.62
|0.94
|Tax
|0.32
|0.23
|0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|0.39
|0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|0.39
|0.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.42
|0.40
|0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|9.04
|9.04
|9.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.22
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.22
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.22
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.22
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited