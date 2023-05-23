S V Global Mill Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore in March 2023 up 0.1% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 190.93% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 91.43% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 64.78 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.34% returns over the last 6 months and 26.65% over the last 12 months.