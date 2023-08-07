S V Global Mill Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore, down 10.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore in June 2023 down 10.39% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 1101.24% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 69.95 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.73% returns over the last 6 months and 32.98% over the last 12 months.