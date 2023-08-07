English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    S V Global Mill Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore, down 10.39% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore in June 2023 down 10.39% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 1101.24% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

    S V Global Mill shares closed at 69.95 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.73% returns over the last 6 months and 32.98% over the last 12 months.

    S V Global Mill
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.611.681.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.611.681.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.280.27
    Depreciation0.100.110.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.901.341.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.33-0.060.17
    Other Income0.150.040.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.48-0.020.20
    Interest0.010.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.47-0.020.20
    Exceptional Items---0.09--
    P/L Before Tax0.47-0.120.20
    Tax0.170.320.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.31-0.44-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.31-0.44-0.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.020.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.32-0.42-0.03
    Equity Share Capital9.049.049.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.18-0.23-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.18-0.23-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.18-0.23-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.18-0.23-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #S V Global Mill
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!