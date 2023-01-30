English
    S V Global Mill Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, up 0.75% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in December 2022 up 0.75% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 32.91% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.
    S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.S V Global Mill shares closed at 49.40 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.46% returns over the last 6 months and -31.34% over the last 12 months.
    S V Global Mill
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.661.731.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.661.731.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.270.27
    Depreciation0.100.090.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.741.000.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.530.370.49
    Other Income0.080.040.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.620.410.52
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.620.410.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.620.410.52
    Tax0.230.230.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.390.180.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.390.180.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.400.190.30
    Equity Share Capital9.049.049.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.100.16
    Diluted EPS0.220.100.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.100.16
    Diluted EPS0.220.100.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
