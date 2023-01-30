S V Global Mill Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, up 0.75% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:22 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in December 2022 up 0.75% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 32.91% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.
S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.
|S V Global Mill shares closed at 49.40 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.46% returns over the last 6 months and -31.34% over the last 12 months.
|S V Global Mill
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.66
|1.73
|1.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.66
|1.73
|1.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.27
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.09
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.74
|1.00
|0.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.53
|0.37
|0.49
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.62
|0.41
|0.52
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.62
|0.41
|0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.62
|0.41
|0.52
|Tax
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.39
|0.18
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.39
|0.18
|0.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.40
|0.19
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|9.04
|9.04
|9.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|0.10
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|0.10
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|0.10
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|0.10
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited