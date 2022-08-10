S H Kelkar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.20 crore, up 8.18% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 209.20 crore in June 2022 up 8.18% from Rs. 193.38 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.42 crore in June 2022 up 206.49% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.57 crore in June 2022 up 101.55% from Rs. 16.16 crore in June 2021.
S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2021.
S H Kelkar shares closed at 140.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -13.72% over the last 12 months.
|S H Kelkar & Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|206.14
|219.98
|193.38
|Other Operating Income
|3.06
|1.30
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|209.20
|221.28
|193.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|126.37
|154.72
|144.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.95
|-6.92
|-18.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.91
|20.79
|21.96
|Depreciation
|6.85
|6.81
|6.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.32
|29.93
|31.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.80
|15.95
|7.09
|Other Income
|0.92
|5.44
|2.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.72
|21.39
|9.37
|Interest
|0.97
|0.85
|1.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24.75
|20.54
|8.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|24.75
|20.54
|8.04
|Tax
|6.33
|11.86
|2.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|18.42
|8.68
|6.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|18.42
|8.68
|6.01
|Equity Share Capital
|138.42
|138.42
|141.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.36
|0.64
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|1.36
|0.64
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.36
|0.64
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|1.36
|0.64
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
