S H Kelkar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.20 crore, up 8.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.20 crore in June 2022 up 8.18% from Rs. 193.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.42 crore in June 2022 up 206.49% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.57 crore in June 2022 up 101.55% from Rs. 16.16 crore in June 2021.

S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2021.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 140.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -13.72% over the last 12 months.