    Ruchira Papers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.85 crore, up 49.12% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchira Papers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 220.85 crore in September 2022 up 49.12% from Rs. 148.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.89 crore in September 2022 up 201.22% from Rs. 6.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.00 crore in September 2022 up 129.89% from Rs. 13.92 crore in September 2021.

    Ruchira Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 7.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.73 in September 2021.

    Ruchira Papers shares closed at 124.90 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.65% returns over the last 6 months and 64.93% over the last 12 months.

    Ruchira Papers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations220.85198.79148.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations220.85198.79148.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials154.08150.00108.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.00-0.120.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.7011.9411.38
    Depreciation3.803.703.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.7116.4714.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.5616.7910.14
    Other Income0.640.380.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.2017.1710.42
    Interest1.561.521.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.6415.658.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.6415.658.83
    Tax6.754.022.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.8911.636.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.8911.636.60
    Equity Share Capital27.1326.1624.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.334.452.73
    Diluted EPS7.334.372.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.334.452.73
    Diluted EPS7.334.372.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

