Ruchira Papers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.85 crore, up 49.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.85 crore in September 2022 up 49.12% from Rs. 148.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.89 crore in September 2022 up 201.22% from Rs. 6.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.00 crore in September 2022 up 129.89% from Rs. 13.92 crore in September 2021.

Ruchira Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 7.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.73 in September 2021.

Ruchira Papers shares closed at 124.90 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.65% returns over the last 6 months and 64.93% over the last 12 months.