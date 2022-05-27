English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ruchi Soya Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,663.72 crore, up 37.72% Y-o-Y

    May 27, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchi Soya Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,663.72 crore in March 2022 up 37.72% from Rs. 4,838.51 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.43 crore in March 2022 down 25.42% from Rs. 314.33 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.55 crore in March 2022 up 54.67% from Rs. 270.60 crore in March 2021.

    Ruchi Soya EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.63 in March 2021.

    Close

    Ruchi Soya shares closed at 1,093.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

    Ruchi Soya Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,663.726,280.464,838.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,663.726,280.464,838.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,427.935,091.864,237.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods613.30580.44167.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-246.58-220.25-166.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.4348.7037.58
    Depreciation37.2133.1432.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-----0.83
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses413.57359.55313.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax368.87387.02216.71
    Other Income12.4720.7421.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax381.34407.76237.71
    Interest85.6588.1589.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax295.69319.61147.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax295.69319.61147.96
    Tax61.2685.53-166.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities234.43234.07314.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period234.43234.07314.33
    Equity Share Capital59.1559.1559.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.937.9110.63
    Diluted EPS7.937.9110.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.937.9110.63
    Diluted EPS7.937.9110.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results #Ruchi Soya #Ruchi Soya Industries
    first published: May 27, 2022 01:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.