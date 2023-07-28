RPG Life Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 147.78 crore, up 14.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.78 crore in June 2023 up 14.62% from Rs. 128.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.10 crore in June 2023 up 21.36% from Rs. 18.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.05 crore in June 2023 up 17.17% from Rs. 29.06 crore in June 2022.

RPG Life EPS has increased to Rs. 13.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.01 in June 2022.

RPG Life shares closed at 1,022.35 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.41% returns over the last 6 months and 70.26% over the last 12 months.