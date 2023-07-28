English
    RPG Life Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 147.78 crore, up 14.62% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPG Life Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 147.78 crore in June 2023 up 14.62% from Rs. 128.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.10 crore in June 2023 up 21.36% from Rs. 18.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.05 crore in June 2023 up 17.17% from Rs. 29.06 crore in June 2022.

    RPG Life EPS has increased to Rs. 13.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.01 in June 2022.

    RPG Life shares closed at 1,022.35 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.41% returns over the last 6 months and 70.26% over the last 12 months.

    RPG Life Sciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations147.78118.49128.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations147.78118.49128.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.4722.4221.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.6620.2620.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.05-3.192.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.7933.7727.08
    Depreciation4.213.893.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.5729.3230.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0312.0224.01
    Other Income1.811.841.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.8413.8625.23
    Interest0.070.050.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.7713.8125.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.7713.8125.12
    Tax7.673.466.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.1010.3518.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.1010.3518.21
    Equity Share Capital13.2313.2313.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.366.2611.01
    Diluted EPS13.366.2611.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.366.2611.01
    Diluted EPS13.366.2611.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    July 28, 2023

