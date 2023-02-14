Royal Orchid Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.79 crore, up 63.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.79 crore in December 2022 up 63.77% from Rs. 28.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2022 up 353.44% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.36 crore in December 2022 up 93.32% from Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2021.

Royal Orchid EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2021.

Royal Orchid shares closed at 255.90 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.11% returns over the last 6 months and 184.33% over the last 12 months.