    Royal Orchid Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.79 crore, up 63.77% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal Orchid Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.79 crore in December 2022 up 63.77% from Rs. 28.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2022 up 353.44% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.36 crore in December 2022 up 93.32% from Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2021.

    Royal Orchid EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2021.

    Royal Orchid shares closed at 255.90 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.11% returns over the last 6 months and 184.33% over the last 12 months.

    Royal Orchid Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.7937.5628.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.7937.5628.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.944.063.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel--3.45--
    Employees Cost7.626.894.82
    Depreciation3.062.592.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.4712.4212.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.708.156.16
    Other Income1.602.560.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3010.716.88
    Interest2.762.682.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.548.034.80
    Exceptional Items-----1.70
    P/L Before Tax11.548.033.10
    Tax3.352.111.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.205.921.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.205.921.81
    Equity Share Capital27.4327.4327.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.992.160.66
    Diluted EPS2.992.160.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.992.160.66
    Diluted EPS2.992.160.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:11 am