RLF Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 512.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2021 up 512.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 71.09% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

RLF shares closed at 4.30 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given -19.48% returns over the last 6 months and 138.89% over the last 12 months.