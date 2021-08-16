Riddhi Siddhi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore, down 1.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore in June 2021 down 1.29% from Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.49 crore in June 2021 up 39.07% from Rs. 10.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.13 crore in June 2021 up 5.81% from Rs. 18.08 crore in June 2020.

Riddhi Siddhi EPS has increased to Rs. 20.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 14.61 in June 2020.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 377.55 on August 13, 2021 (BSE)