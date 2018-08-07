Rich Universe standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.42 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.42 0.93 0.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.42 0.93 0.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.42 0.26 0.44 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.01 -0.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.03 0.37 0.02 Depreciation -- 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.09 0.12 0.08 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 0.19 -0.08 Other Income 0.14 0.00 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.19 0.00 Interest -- 0.00 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.19 0.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.19 0.00 Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.19 0.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.19 0.00 Equity Share Capital 7.25 7.25 7.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 0.26 -- Diluted EPS 0.01 0.26 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 0.26 -- Diluted EPS 0.01 0.26 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited