Responsive Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.17 crore, down 14.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.17 crore in March 2023 down 14.78% from Rs. 165.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2023 up 50.77% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.50 crore in March 2023 down 26.38% from Rs. 23.77 crore in March 2022.

Responsive Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

Responsive Ind shares closed at 153.55 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.24% returns over the last 6 months and -5.33% over the last 12 months.