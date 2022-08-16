Repro India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.41 crore, up 76.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.41 crore in June 2022 up 76.71% from Rs. 42.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 up 103.53% from Rs. 6.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2022 up 362.57% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2021.

Repro India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.63 in June 2021.

Repro India shares closed at 451.50 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.70% returns over the last 6 months and -4.10% over the last 12 months.