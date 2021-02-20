Remsons Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.01 crore, up 43.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.01 crore in December 2020 up 43.62% from Rs. 46.66 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2020 up 35.04% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2020 up 31.98% from Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2019.

Remsons Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.59 in December 2019.

Remsons Ind shares closed at 169.50 on February 18, 2021 (NSE)