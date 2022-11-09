English
    Remedium Lifeca Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.45 crore, up 31.69% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Remedium Lifecare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.45 crore in September 2022 up 31.69% from Rs. 120.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2022 up 98.63% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2022 up 231.25% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021.

    Remedium Lifeca EPS has increased to Rs. 6.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in September 2021.

    Remedium Lifeca shares closed at 141.00 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.87% returns over the last 6 months and 6.66% over the last 12 months.

    Remedium Lifecare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.4599.33120.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.4599.33120.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----118.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods145.1330.90--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.5861.13--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.140.18
    Depreciation0.010.110.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.440.540.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.136.501.10
    Other Income1.570.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.706.501.10
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.706.501.10
    Exceptional Items-1.51----
    P/L Before Tax2.196.501.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.196.501.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.196.501.10
    Equity Share Capital3.603.603.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.0818.053.06
    Diluted EPS6.0818.053.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.0818.053.06
    Diluted EPS6.0818.053.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
