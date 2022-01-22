business Reliance Industries Q3: Strong show in oil & gas, Jio, retail and other highlights Reliance Industries on January 21 reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 18,549 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 versus Rs 13,680 crore in the previous period, boosted by higher refining and petchem margins and average revenue per unit as well as strong demand in retail segment. Watch the video for a quick round-up of numbers. Disclaimer: Network18, the company that operates Moneycontrol, is controlled by an independent media trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.