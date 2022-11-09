Refex Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.43 crore, up 276.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 353.43 crore in September 2022 up 276.2% from Rs. 93.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.45 crore in September 2022 up 239.89% from Rs. 7.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.72 crore in September 2022 up 189.5% from Rs. 13.72 crore in September 2021.

Refex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in September 2021.

Refex Ind shares closed at 170.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.40% returns over the last 6 months and 35.73% over the last 12 months.