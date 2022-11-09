English
    Refex Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.43 crore, up 276.2% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 353.43 crore in September 2022 up 276.2% from Rs. 93.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.45 crore in September 2022 up 239.89% from Rs. 7.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.72 crore in September 2022 up 189.5% from Rs. 13.72 crore in September 2021.

    Refex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in September 2021.

    Refex Ind shares closed at 170.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.40% returns over the last 6 months and 35.73% over the last 12 months.

    Refex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations353.43265.1993.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations353.43265.1993.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.1334.8627.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods263.66193.6445.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.381.862.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.024.203.38
    Depreciation1.671.611.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.098.732.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.2520.2910.84
    Other Income2.802.271.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.0522.5612.36
    Interest3.473.602.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.5818.9610.09
    Exceptional Items-0.40-0.20--
    P/L Before Tax34.1718.7710.09
    Tax8.724.982.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.4513.797.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.4513.797.49
    Equity Share Capital21.0021.0021.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.126.563.57
    Diluted EPS12.126.563.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.126.563.57
    Diluted EPS12.126.563.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

