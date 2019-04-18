RBL Bank Q4 net profit jumps 39% to Rs 247cr; declares interim dividend

RBL Bank has posted 39 percent jumped in its Q4 (Jan-March) net profit at Rs 247.1 crore on the back of better Net Interest Margin (NIM) which is at all-time high.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 178.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Its net interest margin was at 4.23 percent against 4.10 percent, QoQ.

The company's net NPA stood at Rs 372.7 crore, while gross NPA was at Rs 754.6 crore, QoQ.

The board has declared interim dividend of Rs 2.70 per share and also approved raising of Rs 3,500 crore via various securities.

At 12:48 hrs RBL Bank was quoting at Rs 684, up Rs 3.05, or 0.45 percent.