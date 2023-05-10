R&B Denims Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.57 crore, down 30.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.57 crore in March 2023 down 30.33% from Rs. 101.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 82.08% from Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2023 down 52.29% from Rs. 13.75 crore in March 2022.

R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2022.

R&B Denims shares closed at 33.36 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.49% returns over the last 6 months and -56.13% over the last 12 months.