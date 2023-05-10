R&B Denims Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.57 crore, down 30.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:
Net Sales at Rs 70.57 crore in March 2023 down 30.33% from Rs. 101.30 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 82.08% from Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2023 down 52.29% from Rs. 13.75 crore in March 2022.
R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2022.
R&B Denims shares closed at 33.36 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.49% returns over the last 6 months and -56.13% over the last 12 months.
|R&B Denims
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.44
|45.09
|96.91
|Other Operating Income
|3.13
|--
|4.39
|Total Income From Operations
|70.57
|45.09
|101.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|45.35
|25.42
|63.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|4.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.76
|9.57
|8.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.54
|2.96
|4.24
|Depreciation
|3.64
|3.24
|4.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.13
|1.58
|6.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.15
|2.32
|8.89
|Other Income
|0.77
|1.24
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.92
|3.56
|9.12
|Interest
|1.34
|1.17
|2.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.57
|2.40
|7.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.43
|P/L Before Tax
|1.57
|2.40
|8.54
|Tax
|0.44
|0.46
|2.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.14
|1.93
|6.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.14
|1.93
|6.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.14
|1.93
|6.34
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.28
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.28
|0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.28
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.28
|0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited