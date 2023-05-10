English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    R&B Denims Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.57 crore, down 30.33% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R&B Denims are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.57 crore in March 2023 down 30.33% from Rs. 101.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 82.08% from Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2023 down 52.29% from Rs. 13.75 crore in March 2022.

    R&B Denims EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2022.

    R&B Denims shares closed at 33.36 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.49% returns over the last 6 months and -56.13% over the last 12 months.

    R&B Denims
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.4445.0996.91
    Other Operating Income3.13--4.39
    Total Income From Operations70.5745.09101.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.3525.4263.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods----4.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.769.578.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.542.964.24
    Depreciation3.643.244.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.131.586.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.152.328.89
    Other Income0.771.240.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.923.569.12
    Interest1.341.172.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.572.407.11
    Exceptional Items----1.43
    P/L Before Tax1.572.408.54
    Tax0.440.462.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.141.936.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.141.936.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.141.936.34
    Equity Share Capital13.9913.9913.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.280.91
    Diluted EPS0.160.280.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.280.91
    Diluted EPS0.160.280.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #R&B Denims #Results #Textiles - Denim
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:32 pm