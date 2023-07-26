Rattan Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 847.27 crore, up 0.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 847.27 crore in June 2023 up 0.53% from Rs. 842.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.81 crore in June 2023 down 63.31% from Rs. 113.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.62 crore in June 2023 down 15.88% from Rs. 296.75 crore in June 2022.

Rattan Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

Rattan Power shares closed at 5.15 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.38% returns over the last 6 months and 32.05% over the last 12 months.