Rasoi Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore, down 26.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore in December 2018 down 26.02% from Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 down 317.15% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2018 down 37.29% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2017.

Rasoi shares closed at 30,526.00 on January 10, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.53% returns over the last 6 months and -29.34% over the last 12 months.