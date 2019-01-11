Rasoi Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore, down 26.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rasoi are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore in December 2018 down 26.02% from Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 down 317.15% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2018 down 37.29% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2017.
Rasoi shares closed at 30,526.00 on January 10, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.53% returns over the last 6 months and -29.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rasoi
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.63
|4.45
|4.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.63
|4.45
|4.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.03
|0.97
|0.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.24
|0.95
|0.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.21
|0.10
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.42
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.76
|0.90
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.98
|1.74
|2.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.62
|-0.55
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.17
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.46
|-0.31
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.46
|-0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.39
|-0.46
|-0.31
|Tax
|-0.19
|-0.29
|-0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-0.17
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-0.17
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|1.93
|1.93
|1.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.64
|-17.33
|-4.95
|Diluted EPS
|-20.64
|-17.33
|-4.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.64
|-17.33
|-4.95
|Diluted EPS
|-20.64
|-17.33
|-4.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
