    Rane Engine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 138.01 crore, up 20.1% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:

    Net Sales at Rs 138.01 crore in June 2023 up 20.1% from Rs. 114.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2023 up 155.95% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.13 crore in June 2023 up 381.82% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022.

    Rane Engine EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.63 in June 2022.

    Rane Engine shares closed at 339.55 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.50% returns over the last 6 months and 45.64% over the last 12 months.

    Rane Engine Valves
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations138.01135.71114.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations138.01135.71114.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.7356.4547.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.711.952.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.311.250.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.8930.6430.20
    Depreciation4.695.074.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.3829.6332.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.9210.72-2.64
    Other Income0.520.810.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.4411.53-2.54
    Interest2.792.841.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.658.69-4.48
    Exceptional Items-1.13-1.99--
    P/L Before Tax2.526.70-4.48
    Tax0.781.84-1.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.744.86-3.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.744.86-3.11
    Equity Share Capital7.237.066.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.477.11-4.63
    Diluted EPS2.477.11-4.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.477.11-4.63
    Diluted EPS2.477.11-4.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jul 26, 2023

