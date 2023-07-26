Rane Engine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 138.01 crore, up 20.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.01 crore in June 2023 up 20.1% from Rs. 114.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2023 up 155.95% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.13 crore in June 2023 up 381.82% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022.

Rane Engine EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.63 in June 2022.

Rane Engine shares closed at 339.55 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.50% returns over the last 6 months and 45.64% over the last 12 months.