    Ramgopal Polyte Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 26.54% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramgopal Polytex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2023 down 26.54% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 60.31% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 70.27% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

    Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 4.39 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.83% returns over the last 6 months and -35.72% over the last 12 months.

    Ramgopal Polytex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.560.492.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.560.492.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.02--2.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.520.72-0.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.130.12
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.110.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.47-0.50
    Other Income0.130.210.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.27-0.38
    Interest0.040.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.16-0.29-0.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.16-0.29-0.40
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.29-0.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.29-0.40
    Equity Share Capital14.4014.4014.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.20-0.27
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.20-0.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.20-0.27
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.20-0.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:00 am