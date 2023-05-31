Ramgopal Polyte Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 26.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2023 down 26.54% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 60.31% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 70.27% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 4.39 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.83% returns over the last 6 months and -35.72% over the last 12 months.