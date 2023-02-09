Ram Ratna Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 527.66 crore, up 2.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 527.66 crore in December 2022 up 2.43% from Rs. 515.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2022 down 25.28% from Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.47 crore in December 2022 down 12.23% from Rs. 29.02 crore in December 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.65 in December 2021.

Read More

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 166.60 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.77% returns over the last 6 months