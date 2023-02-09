English
    Ram Ratna Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 527.66 crore, up 2.43% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ram Ratna Wires are:

    Net Sales at Rs 527.66 crore in December 2022 up 2.43% from Rs. 515.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2022 down 25.28% from Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.47 crore in December 2022 down 12.23% from Rs. 29.02 crore in December 2021.

    Ram Ratna Wires
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations527.66554.37515.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations527.66554.37515.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials484.07514.94469.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.09-6.88-4.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.479.509.07
    Depreciation4.144.124.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.2317.4013.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8615.2923.23
    Other Income1.471.481.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3316.7724.95
    Interest6.685.614.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.6511.1720.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.6511.1720.06
    Tax3.722.795.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.938.3814.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.938.3814.63
    Equity Share Capital22.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.481.906.65
    Diluted EPS2.481.906.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.481.906.65
    Diluted EPS2.481.906.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
