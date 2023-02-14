Rajeswari Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 91.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 91.03% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 492.03% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 361.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Rajeswari Infra shares closed at 8.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.34% returns over the last 6 months and -40.86% over the last 12 months.