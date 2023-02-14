English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rajeswari Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 91.03% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajeswari Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 91.03% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 492.03% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 361.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    Rajeswari Infra shares closed at 8.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.34% returns over the last 6 months and -40.86% over the last 12 months.

    Rajeswari Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.070.540.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.070.540.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.010.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.300.620.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.080.09
    Depreciation0.030.030.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.070.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-0.280.03
    Other Income0.100.110.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-0.170.09
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.37-0.170.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.37-0.170.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.37-0.170.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.37-0.170.09
    Equity Share Capital5.535.535.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.67-0.310.17
    Diluted EPS-0.67-0.310.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.67-0.310.17
    Diluted EPS-0.67-0.310.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Rajeswari Infra #Rajeswari Infrastructure #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:00 am