    Rajesh Exports Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115,448.04 crore, up 34.54% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajesh Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 115,448.04 crore in March 2023 up 34.54% from Rs. 85,806.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 366.02 crore in March 2023 up 164.22% from Rs. 138.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 403.21 crore in March 2023 up 125.01% from Rs. 179.20 crore in March 2022.

    Rajesh Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 12.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.70 in March 2022.

    Rajesh Exports shares closed at 555.80 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.33% returns over the last 6 months and 0.87% over the last 12 months.

    Rajesh Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations115,448.0494,474.3285,806.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations115,448.0494,474.3285,806.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials114,988.3693,914.4885,483.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-42.22-14.03-60.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.3659.1247.66
    Depreciation26.2227.3722.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.4365.21194.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax355.89422.18118.16
    Other Income21.100.9738.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax376.99423.14156.55
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax376.99423.14156.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax376.99423.14156.55
    Tax10.971.5818.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities366.02421.56138.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period366.02421.56138.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates366.02421.56138.53
    Equity Share Capital29.5329.5329.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.4014.284.70
    Diluted EPS12.4014.284.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.4014.284.70
    Diluted EPS12.4014.284.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Rajesh Exports #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:33 pm