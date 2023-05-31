Rajesh Exports Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115,448.04 crore, up 34.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115,448.04 crore in March 2023 up 34.54% from Rs. 85,806.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 366.02 crore in March 2023 up 164.22% from Rs. 138.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 403.21 crore in March 2023 up 125.01% from Rs. 179.20 crore in March 2022.

Rajesh Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 12.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.70 in March 2022.

Rajesh Exports shares closed at 555.80 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.33% returns over the last 6 months and 0.87% over the last 12 months.