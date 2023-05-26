Raj Television Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.68 crore, up 101.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.68 crore in March 2023 up 101.7% from Rs. 19.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 86.16% from Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2023 down 78.67% from Rs. 14.02 crore in March 2022.

Raj Television EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2022.

Raj Television shares closed at 44.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and 20.38% over the last 12 months.