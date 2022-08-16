Raj Television Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore, down 2.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore in June 2022 down 2.65% from Rs. 15.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 103.44% from Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2022 up 672.34% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Raj Television EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

Raj Television shares closed at 47.45 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.58% returns over the last 6 months and 20.13% over the last 12 months.