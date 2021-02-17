Raj Television Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, up 100.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in December 2020 up 100.28% from Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2020 up 36.88% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020 up 172.73% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

Raj Television shares closed at 34.40 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -6.01% returns over the last 6 months and -13.68% over the last 12 months.