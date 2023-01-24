Quick Heal Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.80 crore, down 16.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.80 crore in December 2022 down 16.11% from Rs. 79.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.16 crore in December 2022 down 157.13% from Rs. 14.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2022 down 128.54% from Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2021.

Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 182.95 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.98% returns over the last 6 months and -16.21% over the last 12 months.