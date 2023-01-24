English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Quick Heal Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.80 crore, down 16.11% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quick Heal Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.80 crore in December 2022 down 16.11% from Rs. 79.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.16 crore in December 2022 down 157.13% from Rs. 14.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2022 down 128.54% from Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quick Heal Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.80100.9379.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.80100.9379.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.210.420.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.784.062.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.52-0.68-0.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.3839.4533.07
    Depreciation4.174.144.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.6329.3423.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.8924.2015.91
    Other Income3.855.383.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.0429.5819.53
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.0429.5819.53
    Exceptional Items0.10----
    P/L Before Tax-10.9429.5819.53
    Tax-2.787.475.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.1622.1114.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.1622.1114.28
    Equity Share Capital53.0758.0757.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.503.812.47
    Diluted EPS-1.503.802.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.503.812.47
    Diluted EPS-1.503.802.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited