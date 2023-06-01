English
    Quest Financial Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 264.6% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quest Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 264.6% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 333.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quest Financial shares closed at 0.45 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)

    Quest Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.120.010.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.120.010.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.020.02
    Depreciation----0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--0.030.01
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.00--
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.040.00
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.040.00
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.040.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.040.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.040.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.040.00
    Equity Share Capital123.32123.32123.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.00--
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.00--
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:23 pm