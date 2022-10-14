PSP Projects Q2 PAT seen up 8.2% YoY to Rs. 39.6 cr: Yes Securities

PSP Projects | CMP: Rs 606 | The share gained over 3 percent on August 25. The firm has been awarded the contracts worth Rs 247.35 crore (excluding GST) from Precast and Government segments. With receipt this the total order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 till date amounts to Rs 1,344.24 crore, it said in an exchange filing.

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects PSP Projects to report net profit at Rs. 39.6 crore up 8.2% year-on-year (up 39% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 51.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 39.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 482 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 389 percent Y-o-Y (down 29 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 64.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

