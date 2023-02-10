English
    Procter&Gamble Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.97 crore, up 11.54% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:

    Net Sales at Rs 309.97 crore in December 2022 up 11.54% from Rs. 277.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.80 crore in December 2022 up 71.28% from Rs. 44.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.92 crore in December 2022 up 72.71% from Rs. 66.54 crore in December 2021.

    Procter & Gamble Health
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations309.97297.55277.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations309.97297.55277.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.0880.2291.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.735.165.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.391.11-6.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.2642.7841.00
    Depreciation9.757.486.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.9177.4684.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.6383.3455.25
    Other Income4.543.424.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.1786.7659.95
    Interest0.230.160.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax104.9486.6059.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax104.9486.6059.83
    Tax28.1422.9414.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.8063.6644.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.8063.6644.84
    Equity Share Capital16.6016.6016.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.3038.3027.00
    Diluted EPS46.3038.3027.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.3038.3027.00
    Diluted EPS46.3038.3027.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
