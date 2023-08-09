English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prime Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore, down 25.96% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore in June 2023 down 25.96% from Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 down 63.14% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2023 down 55.92% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022.

    Prime Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2022.

    Prime Sec shares closed at 137.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.55% returns over the last 6 months and 22.53% over the last 12 months.

    Prime Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.398.257.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.398.257.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.641.853.52
    Depreciation0.180.330.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.03-0.320.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.042.091.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.564.302.09
    Other Income0.751.251.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.315.553.19
    Interest0.170.180.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.145.373.10
    Exceptional Items--0.90--
    P/L Before Tax1.146.273.10
    Tax0.201.960.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.944.312.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.944.312.55
    Equity Share Capital16.2916.1815.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.291.330.82
    Diluted EPS0.281.270.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.291.330.82
    Diluted EPS0.281.270.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Prime Sec #Prime Securities #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!