Prime Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore, down 25.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore in June 2023 down 25.96% from Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 down 63.14% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2023 down 55.92% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022.

Prime Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2022.

Prime Sec shares closed at 137.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.55% returns over the last 6 months and 22.53% over the last 12 months.