Prestige Estate Q2 PAT may dip 64.1% YoY to Rs. 29 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Prestige Estate to report net profit at Rs. 29 crore down 64.1% year-on-year (down 9.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 19.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 888 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 1.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 244 crore.

