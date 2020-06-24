Precision Camsh Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.04 crore, down 11.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.04 crore in March 2020 down 11.26% from Rs. 122.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.46 crore in March 2020 up 4.49% from Rs. 20.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.03 crore in March 2020 down 30.13% from Rs. 41.55 crore in March 2019.

Precision Camsh EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.16 in March 2019.

Precision Camsh shares closed at 30.75 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.89% returns over the last 6 months and -49.51% over the last 12 months.