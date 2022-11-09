English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prakash Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.94 crore, down 13.05% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 776.94 crore in September 2022 down 13.05% from Rs. 893.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.10 crore in September 2022 up 2.39% from Rs. 43.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.76 crore in September 2022 up 4.9% from Rs. 100.82 crore in September 2021.

    Prakash Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in September 2021.

    Close

    Prakash Ind shares closed at 52.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.28% returns over the last 6 months and -24.39% over the last 12 months.

    Prakash Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations776.94895.49893.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations776.94895.49893.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials549.87664.11612.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.160.795.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.6554.6158.51
    Depreciation38.2037.7939.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.3475.39117.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.7262.8059.73
    Other Income2.842.001.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.5664.8061.22
    Interest23.4621.6518.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.1043.1543.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.1043.1543.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.1043.1543.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.1043.1543.07
    Equity Share Capital179.08179.08179.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.462.412.40
    Diluted EPS2.372.322.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.462.412.40
    Diluted EPS2.372.322.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Prakash Ind #Prakash Industries #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:37 pm