Prakash Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 893.59 crore, up 16.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 893.59 crore in September 2021 up 16.99% from Rs. 763.83 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.07 crore in September 2021 up 370.71% from Rs. 9.15 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.82 crore in September 2021 up 54.87% from Rs. 65.10 crore in September 2020.

Prakash Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2020.

Prakash Ind shares closed at 68.95 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.99% returns over the last 6 months and 56.70% over the last 12 months.