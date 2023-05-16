Prakash Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.54 crore, down 12.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,010.54 crore in March 2023 down 12.69% from Rs. 1,157.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.96 crore in March 2023 up 9.92% from Rs. 52.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.84 crore in March 2023 up 2.19% from Rs. 109.44 crore in March 2022.

Prakash Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.94 in March 2022.

Prakash Ind shares closed at 57.25 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and -8.55% over the last 12 months.