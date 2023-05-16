English
    Prakash Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.54 crore, down 12.69% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,010.54 crore in March 2023 down 12.69% from Rs. 1,157.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.96 crore in March 2023 up 9.92% from Rs. 52.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.84 crore in March 2023 up 2.19% from Rs. 109.44 crore in March 2022.

    Prakash Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.94 in March 2022.

    Prakash Ind shares closed at 57.25 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and -8.55% over the last 12 months.

    Prakash Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,010.54760.781,157.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,010.54760.781,157.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials762.37534.76899.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.85-7.5615.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.3455.7855.13
    Depreciation37.5638.1939.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.4476.3779.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.6863.2468.66
    Other Income3.602.951.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.2866.1970.19
    Interest16.3220.9217.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.9645.2752.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.9645.2752.83
    Tax----0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.9645.2752.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.9645.2752.73
    Equity Share Capital179.08179.08179.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.242.532.94
    Diluted EPS3.522.432.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.242.532.94
    Diluted EPS3.522.432.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Prakash Ind #Prakash Industries #Results
    first published: May 16, 2023 05:53 pm